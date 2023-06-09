News you can trust since 1772
‘Close shave’ for residents as birch tree collapses onto car in Crawford Square

An old birch tree collapsed on top of a car blocking the north eastern end of Crawford Square on Thursday evening.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST

Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan described it as ‘a close shave for Crawford Square residents, whose homes escaped major damage’ when the tree fell.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) moved quickly to clear the road, which is open to traffic as normal.

The tree fell outwards from the 19th century one acre park in the centre of the square.

The tree fell at Crawford Square on Thursday. Photo: Mark H. Durkan.
The tree fell at Crawford Square on Thursday. Photo: Mark H. Durkan.
What caused its collapse is unclear, however, heat stress can cause old or diseased trees to fall during prolonged hot weather.

The tree landed on top of a car. Photo: Mark H. Durkan
The tree landed on top of a car. Photo: Mark H. Durkan
The remnants of the tree in the Crawford Square park.
The remnants of the tree in the Crawford Square park.
DfI cleared the tree and the road was reopened on Friday morning.
DfI cleared the tree and the road was reopened on Friday morning.
The old birch after it collapsed on Thursday.
The old birch after it collapsed on Thursday.
The cause of the tree collapse is unknown.
The cause of the tree collapse is unknown.
The stump of the old tree after DfI attended.
The stump of the old tree after DfI attended.
