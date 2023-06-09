Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan described it as ‘a close shave for Crawford Square residents, whose homes escaped major damage’ when the tree fell.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) moved quickly to clear the road, which is open to traffic as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tree fell outwards from the 19th century one acre park in the centre of the square.

The tree fell at Crawford Square on Thursday. Photo: Mark H. Durkan.

What caused its collapse is unclear, however, heat stress can cause old or diseased trees to fall during prolonged hot weather.

The tree landed on top of a car. Photo: Mark H. Durkan

The remnants of the tree in the Crawford Square park.

DfI cleared the tree and the road was reopened on Friday morning.

The old birch after it collapsed on Thursday.

The cause of the tree collapse is unknown.