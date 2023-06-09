‘Close shave’ for residents as birch tree collapses onto car in Crawford Square
An old birch tree collapsed on top of a car blocking the north eastern end of Crawford Square on Thursday evening.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan described it as ‘a close shave for Crawford Square residents, whose homes escaped major damage’ when the tree fell.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) moved quickly to clear the road, which is open to traffic as normal.
The tree fell outwards from the 19th century one acre park in the centre of the square.