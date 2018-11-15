Coca Cola Christmas Truck is returning to Derry in December

The iconic Coca Cola Christmas Truck is returning to Derry this Christmas, it has been confirmed.

The hugely popular attraction will bring festive joy to young and old alike on Saturday, December 15 at Foyleside Shopping Centre from 2-8pm.

For many, the Coca Cola ‘Holidays are Coming’ advertisement, which features the light-adorned vehicle, marks the start of the Christmas season.

It will visit 10 locations in December, with Derry one of two in Northern Ireland. It will make its way to Belfast on Friday, December 14.

The tour is in its eighth year and is always a big hit when it visits Derry, with many taking the opportunity to get their picture taken alongside the famous truck.