Colum Eastwood asks if British government plans 'abandoning consent principle' on the north

The SDLP leader challenged the Secretary of State on the matter in the British House of Commons.

"The Downing Street declaration states, 'on the behalf of the British Government, that they have no selfish strategic or economic interest in Northern Ireland. '

"That is a direct quote from the declaration—signed, of course, by a Conservative Prime Minister. Does this British Government still agree with that principle, or are they going to abandon the consent principle that means the people of Ireland, north and south, will decide the constitutional future of our island, not the British Government or anybody else?" asked the Foyle MP.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colum Eastwood

Mr. Lewis replied: "We are absolutely clear, as we have been consistently, about our dedication to and determination to continue to deliver on the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement, which includes the principle of consent.