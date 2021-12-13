Colum Eastwood asks if British government plans 'abandoning consent principle' on the north
Colum Eastwood has asked Brandon Lewis if the British government plans 'abandoning the consent principle' that the future of the north will be decided only by the people of Ireland.
The SDLP leader challenged the Secretary of State on the matter in the British House of Commons.
"The Downing Street declaration states, 'on the behalf of the British Government, that they have no selfish strategic or economic interest in Northern Ireland. '
"That is a direct quote from the declaration—signed, of course, by a Conservative Prime Minister. Does this British Government still agree with that principle, or are they going to abandon the consent principle that means the people of Ireland, north and south, will decide the constitutional future of our island, not the British Government or anybody else?" asked the Foyle MP.
Mr. Lewis replied: "We are absolutely clear, as we have been consistently, about our dedication to and determination to continue to deliver on the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement, which includes the principle of consent.
"This Government understand the difference between consent and impartiality and make no apologies, just as I make no apologies for being a Conservative and a unionist who believes in the Union and that the Union is stronger for Northern Ireland’s being in it. That does not detract from the reality that the future of Northern Ireland is a matter for the people of Northern Ireland."