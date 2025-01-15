Comer Hero pictured with Brendan McLaughlin (left) and Kevin Canning at Brandywell.

​Brandywell staged its first meeting of the new year on Monday night and despite having to cancel its meeting on Saturday due to the inclement weather, Lifford got the green light to race on Sunday night after great work by the ground staff.

​On Monday night at Brandywell it was a bad night for the bookmakers with several well-punted dogs winning on the card.

In race three over the sprint distance Comer Hero, who was returning after a break, was punted from evens into 1/2 before the off. And it proved a non-event as a race. The April ‘22 dog broke on level terms but showed brilliant early pace and he was six lengths clear on the run to the bend. He extended his lead and came home to win by nine lengths in a fast time of 16.69 for local trainer Kevin Canning and owner Brendan McLaughlin.

In the fifth race over 500 yards Coppeen Zeus, a November ‘22 dog was another well supported winner. After an opening show of evens he was 4/6 as the hare went into motion. After a level break Coppeen Zeus showed the best pace to lead up around the opening bends and he looked likely to be an easy winner at that point. However, going into the final bends Moto Sandy in the red jacket started to close right up on the early pacesetter but coming into the home straight Moto Sandy changed sides and seemed to check. This allowed Coppeen Zeus to go a couple of lengths clear but Moto Sandy then came with a renewed run. In the end, the line came just in time for Coppeen Zeus who held on to win by a neck in a time of 28.02 for local owner Pat Barrett.

Meet More Often pictured with Eamonn Curran (right) and Thomas Curran.

In the last race over the sprint distance it was once again a very close finish. Meet more Often from trap one and Sniper Orla Wray from trap two were 2/1 joint favourites before the off and it soon developed into a two dog race.

There was very little between both on the run to the bend and they remained in a great battle right up to the line. In a very close photo finish, Meet more Often was declared the winner by a short head in a time of 16.86 to make it her third win in a row at the track for local owner Eamon Curran.

Meanwhile, racing didn’t take place on Saturday night at Lifford due to weather conditions but racing did go ahead on Sunday with a nine race card on offer.

And it was a great night for Ballymoney based owner trainer Jimmy Anderson. The first leg of the double came in race three over 525 yards with No More Rolos coming out on top. The 13/8 favourite did look in a bit of trouble after a slow start from trap three as she was a few lengths back in third behind Ardnasool Lady from trap five and Solo Magic from trap six.

No More Rolos pictured with Jimmy Anderson and his daughter Caeleen. Charlie the lucky mascot is also in the photograph.

However, going into the bend, Ardnasool Lady ran right off the bend, impeding Solo Magic badly and this allowed No More Rolos to shoot through on the inside and she came home a length and a quarter clear in a time of 29.79 to land the first leg of the double.

The second leg of the double came in the eighth race over 525 yards and the Anderson runner was Italian Lady from trap four. The June ‘22 bitch had been very disappointing in her two previous races at the track but it was a different story this time and although she was a 7/1 outsider in the betting, she was a very easy winner. She broke well from trap five and led at the opening bends. There was a lot of trouble in behind at that point and she came home a comfortable winner by over eight lengths in a time of 29.92 to land a memorable double on the card for Anderson.

Racing at Lifford on Saturday as normal. First race at 7.45pm with Sunday’s card at the earlier time of 6.30pm. Racing at Brandywell on Monday night starts at 8pm.