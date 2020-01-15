Con artists pose as taxman in attempt to defraud Derry citizens

Con artists posing as the taxman have been ringing people up in Derry this week trying to defraud them out of their hard-earned cash, police at Strand Road have warned.

"We have received a number of reports in relation to phone calls from people claiming to be from HMRC and demanding the person buy various gift vouchers as a form of payment," the PSNI said.

The force said that the citizens who reported the scam thankfully realised these were not genuine calls.

"Please have a chat with any of your relatives and neighbours who may be vulnerable to this kind of phone call. If you have any concerns, please call us on 101. You can also visit the Scamwise website below for more information," said the PSNI.