Concerns raised over vacated Foyle College site becoming ‘magnet’ for gangs

SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack has expressed concern about recent anti-social activity at the former Foyle College site on Northland Road.

Colr. Cusack stated that over recent days she has been alerted to an incident at the site, during which a fire was started.

“I understand that the emergency services initially had issues gaining access to deal with it,” Colr. Cusack said, adding:

“When the school was vacated at Christmas, myself and my colleagues held a meeting with the school principal and expressed our concern about exactly this type of antisocial behaviour.

“Any vacant site will be a magnet for gatherings and issues, and according to nearby residents, this area is now a concern with vandalism and more concerning health and safety issues.

“I will be contacting the authorities and those responsible to see how this site can be made more secure and how we can prevent any further problems in the area.

“If anyone sees or is concerned about activity there please report it immediately.