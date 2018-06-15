Continence Week: ‘Don’t suffer in silence’ - Trust

Staff at the Western Trust are supporting World Continence Week next week to raise awareness of bladder and bowel problems.

It is estimated that around 14 million people in the UK suffer from a bladder problem and around 6.5 million with some form of bowel problem.

Men, women and children can all be affected but many suffer in silence.

Common bladder problems include urgently needing to pass urine, bladder leakage, bed wetting or difficulty emptying the bladder. Common bowel problems may include faecal leakage, constipation and difficulty emptying the bowel.

Janice Reid, Western Health & Social Care Trust Continence Services Manager/Clinical Lead said: “We understand that having a bladder and/or bowel problem can cause embarrassment, anxiety and distress and often has a significant impact on an individual’s quality of life.

“It can be difficult to discuss symptoms but it is important to know that help and support is available and the choice of treatments and management options has never been greater. With the right interventions symptoms can often be significantly improved with a positive impact on quality of life.

“The Western Trust Continence Advisory Service has a team of specialist nurses who are skilled in assessing and treating bladder and bowel problems.

“Don’t suffer in silence - contact us for advice on (028) 71 349355 or (028) 66 344057.”