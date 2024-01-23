Could you offer a child a loving home? Barnardo's NI research aims to end misconceptions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The YouGov poll reveals that over half of the respondents (55%) who haven’t considered fostering in Northern Ireland*, believe they are too old to become a foster carer, even though there is no upper age limit on becoming one.

The poll also revealed that nearly three quarters of adults in the UK are worried there aren’t enough foster carers to give children safe and loving homes – but only 2% ** of respondents in Northern Ireland would consider fostering a child in the next five years, according to the new data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilary Armstrong, Operations Manager at Barnardo’s Fostering & Adoption NI said: “We know there are people in Northern Ireland who would love to foster, but believe things like their age, financial situation, or because they have biological children, would prevent them from doing so.

Gillian & Megan.

We want to bust these myths, as we believe that any loving person can make a wonderful foster carer. There is no upper age limit and fostering can be a hugely beneficial experience for the entire family, including birth children. At Barnardo’s we offer support and training every step of the way.”

The number of children in care in Northern Ireland is at a record high, with almost 4000 children and young people needing a safe home, but despite this, there are fewer and fewer people willing to foster.

Gillian Cassidy and Megan Stitt are sisters-in-law from Portaferry and Newtownabbey. With 13 children and several years of fostering experience between them, they’re sharing their experience of welcoming children into their family homes, in the hope it encourages more potential foster carers to do the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan said: “I have three birth children and have fostered three little girls, I also provided day care for two sisters over the past three years. I would say that most of my inspiration to become a foster parent came from Gillian. After Gillian started fostering and when Covid hit, there was such a crisis and so many children during lockdown needed a safe place to live.”

Gillian said: “I also have three birth children, one adopted son and one foster daughter who will soon be adopted. When we adopted one of our sons, I started a peer group of friends who fostered and adopted, so we could be a support to each other. It became very obvious very quickly there was a massive need for foster carers in Northern Ireland, and a massive need for people who could support foster carers.”

“When we talk to people about fostering, they say things like, ‘I couldn’t let them go’, and it is a really difficult part of fostering, but you do let them go, and it breaks your heart, but then you welcome the next child into your family. The support our family gives us is amazing, it makes me very proud of them. Our extended family are very welcoming and open to the children that are in and out of our lives.”

Megan said: “I am so proud of my birth children. When we started our fostering journey, we said to each other we’ll give it a go and if it's too hard on the kids, we'll come back to it in the future. But we have no regrets. They speak about it so fondly and positively.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Barnardo’s Fostering and Adoption campaign, Megan and Gillian are encouraging anyone who has ever considered fostering, to get in touch with Barnardo’s NI.

Gillian said, “There’s a family feel to fostering with Barnardo’s. All of the social workers know us and they're very protective of us. They will never ask us to go beyond our capabilities. I feel like Barnardo’s genuinely care about what we're struggling with and they want to do something about it.

I think if you’ve ever had a thought in your mind that you might consider fostering – you should definitely take steps to find out more. Also, if you're going to do it, do it now. It's like starting a family - is there ever a right time? You're never going to be 100% ready to do it - you just have to jump in.”