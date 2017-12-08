Council: Potential disruption to bin collections and services as cold snap bites

The first significant snow fall of winter could result in some bins not being empties and opening hours on amenity sites in Derry today, the local Council has said.

Meanwhile plunging temperatures yesterday and snow and sleet overnight have resulted in treacherous conditions along some roads across the north west this morning, while gritters are continuing to salt the main road network on both sides of the border.

Speaking about the impact on services locally, a spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council said: “Due to adverse weather conditions there will be some disruption to Council services including refuse collections and street cleansing services today.

“We would advise people to be patient and be assured that any bins not collected today will be collected on Monday and into next week.

“The public are advised that adverse weather conditions could impact on opening hours of our recycling centres as sites are cleared. This is to ensure the safety of users.”

She added: “Please note that all council leisure facilities, public parks and cemeteries remain open, however we would advise the public to proceed with extreme caution when accessing these sites, due to the slippy conditions.”