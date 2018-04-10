Council public consultation on naming of Brandywell Stadium begins

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s public consultation on the renaming of Brandywell Stadium has begun.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part in an online survey that will determine if the recently regenerated Brandywell Stadium is to be renamed in memory of the late Derry City FC captain, Ryan McBride.

The online survey asks the public to vote Yes or No in favour of changing the name of the football stadium at the Brandywell Complex to the “Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.”

The survey, which is open until July 1, is available via the Council website at www.derrystrabane.com/brandywell

It’s been agreed that the threshold for accepting the name change will be two thirds of respondents supporting the naming proposal.

To encourage participation in the survey, and to create awareness of the consultation process, Council have placed public notices in local newspapers and promoted the survey on its social media channels.

Signage encouraging participation in the consultation process is to be erected at Brandywell Stadium and residents living in the Brandywell area will receive leaflets and information through their local parish bulletins and community notice boards.

The results of the consultation process will come before members of the Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee for consideration in the autumn.