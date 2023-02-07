Councillor condemns stoning of gritting lorry after service temporarily suspended
A councillor has expressed concern after gritting services were temporarily suspended because a lorry carrying out the vital service was stoned.
Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley said she was working to have gritting services restored after the incident.
The Moor representative appealed to those responsible to stop attacks.
“I am deeply concerned that evening gritting services have been suspended in Creggan after reports that a lorry was targeted with stones and the driver left shaken on Saturday night.
“Thankfully no one was hurt, but my immediate thoughts are with the driver who was caught up in this incident,” she said.
The Creggan councillor said such services are essential for keeping drivers and pedestrians safe during periods of cold weather.
“These attacks must stop, and I urge those responsible to act in the interest of their local community who need the gritting service in place.
“I will work with the Department of Infrastructure to have these services restored and gritting services back in place,” she stated.