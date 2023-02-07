Councillor condemns stoning of gritting lorry after service temporarily suspended

Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley said she was working to have gritting services restored after the incident.

The Moor representative appealed to those responsible to stop attacks.

“I am deeply concerned that evening gritting services have been suspended in Creggan after reports that a lorry was targeted with stones and the driver left shaken on Saturday night.

Emma McGinley

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but my immediate thoughts are with the driver who was caught up in this incident,” she said.

The Creggan councillor said such services are essential for keeping drivers and pedestrians safe during periods of cold weather.

“These attacks must stop, and I urge those responsible to act in the interest of their local community who need the gritting service in place.