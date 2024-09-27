Accountant pleads guilty to series of fraud charges at Derry Crown Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An accountant has pleaded guilty at Derry Crown Court to a series of fraud charges.

James Joseph Heaney (54) with an address at St Michael's Close in Finchley in London appeared on Friday to be re-arraigned on a number of charges.

Heaney was charged with cheating the public revenue on income tax, VAT and corporation tax on dates between April 6, 2013 and November 19, 2020, and with fraudulently claiming tax credits on dates between April 6, 2013 and April 5, 2019.

He was further charged with conspiring to make or supply articles for use in fraud, such as false bank statements on dates between July 31, 2016 and November 30, 2018, and with two counts of possessing an article for use in fraud on November 29, 2018 and one charge of fraud by false representation on May 22, 2014.

Heaney pleaded guilty to all charges.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin KC said that there were ongoing discussions in the case and still some differences with the prosecution.

The case was adjourned until October 11 for a review of progress and Heaney was released on bail.