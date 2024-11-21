Anonymity until threat lifted Derry judge states as woman appears on drugs charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

District Judge Barney McElhom has said that until he is informed that the threat against suspected drug dealers is lifted he will continue to grant anonymity.

Judge McElhom was speaking at Derry Magistrate’s Court as a 40-year-old woman was granted anonymity.

The woman was charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply on November 18. She also faced five charges of possessing a variety of drugs on the same date.

A police officer connected her to the charges and opposed bail at the hearing on Thursday.

He said that police were searching an address when the defendant arrived at the door.

Police suspected that she was involved in the supply of drugs in the city and searched her.

It was alleged a quantity of drugs was found in her handbag and other paraphernalia.

She was detained and taken to the Waterside PSNI station where she had to receive ‘life saving drugs’ four times before being taken to hospital. Two wraps of cocaine were also allegedly found.

The woman was detained in hospital for 18 hours before being returned to custody.

Bail was opposed as the officer said there was a risk of re-offending.

He said if the woman had not been arrested when she was there could have been a different outcome.

The officer said if the woman was released she could very easily be found dead.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott accepted his client was ‘in a terrible condition’ when arrested, and said she needed help more than anything else.

Judge McElholm said that it may well be that the intent to supply charge may not be proceeded with, but the problem was that if someone’s name was ‘out there as a drug dealer’ there could be consequences.

He said that if released the woman could go on a drugs binge and said the application was ‘premature’.

He remanded her in custody to appear on November 22 for sentencing on another matter.