Attempts to locate potential alleged victims of Derry priest charged with child sex offences
Edward Gallagher (58) of Orchard Park in Lifford, County Donegal had been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17, 2025. He has also been charged with seven further offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17 this year.
At Thursday's hearing the court was told that the triage of devices had been completed and a large number of potential alleged victims identified.
Attempts were ongoing to communicate with these people and 'find out who these people are', the court was told.
The court heard that 'obviously' it was difficult to give any timescale for this exercise, and was also told that the PSNI were working with other police forces on the case.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that while he appreciated the update, such an exercise could 'potentially take a very long time'.
He said the defence would need to be given a more 'detailed update as to what needs to be done and what is being done'.
Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne said the defence would need to be given 'some sort of structured outline'.
The case was adjourned until November 6 and Gallagher remains in custody.
Fr Edward Gallagher has administered in Carnhill, Ballymagroarty, Cappagh, Limavady, the Long Tower, Greencastle, Tyrone, Moville, Camus and Clonleigh and Leckpatrick. He also previously spent time as a missionary in Belize.