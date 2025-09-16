Bail breach after drugs allegedly found at woman's home in Derry

A woman has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court following a breach of her bail conditions after drugs were allegedly found at her address in the Waterside area of the city.

Amy Tracey (37) of Rosses Gate in Derry was charged on September 14 after police were alerted by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service staff that a woman at her address was overdosing.

When they arrived, Police Service of Northern Ireland officers said they found Tracey holding a knife and threatening to harm herself.

At the scene police also allegedly found a number of items pertaining to drug paraphernalia, including needles, knives, a ‘bong’ and a small amount of class B drugs.

Tracey claimed that the drugs were not her own and that they actually belonged to others that sometimes used her address when they were doing drugs.

While in a police van, Tracey attempted to strangle herself with a number of items, including her shoelaces, the court was told.

Police objected to bail at the hearing on Tuesday as they believe she is at risk of reoffending and poses a significant risk to her own safety.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said that the only charge facing Tracey following this arrest was possession of class B drugs.

He added that she is a 'vulnerable individual' who is often used by others and that she suffers from severe mental health and addiction issues that weren't helped by recent bereavements.

Bail was revoked and she was remanded in custody and will appear again on October 9.