Ballymena man appears in court charged over Derry train station incident

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with assault, disorderly behavior and attempted criminal damage.

John Paul O'Hagan (42) of High Street, Ballymena, County Antrim was charged with the offences that occurred at Derry train station on October 16 this year.

O'Hagan was said to have been highly intoxicated and demanding to get on the train despite being refused entry due to his being drunk and not having enough money.

He proceeded to become both verbally and physically abusive towards staff, who subsequently phoned the police.

O'Hagan was interviewed by police when he had sobered up, and was extremely apologetic about the incident.

Defence Barrister Michael Donaghey said that O'Hagan had a 'long standing alcohol addiction' and had suffered 'two tragic bereavements' in recent years that had led him to drinking and committing the offences.

He added that O'Hagan had shown 'genuine remorse' and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He was sentenced to four months in custody.