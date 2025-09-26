Belfast man jailed for assault on woman he met while travelling to Derry

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with assaulting a woman he met while traveling to Derry from Belfast.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Walsh (47) of Victoria Parade in Belfast was charged with the assault that occurred on December 2, 2022.

The court was shown a video of the incident where Walsh was seen to be punching the woman repeatedly, leaving her crouching on the ground to protect herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence Barrister Adam Laird said the victim was not known to Walsh prior to the assault, telling the court they met while traveling from Belfast and shared a taxi.

Bishop Street Courthouse

She was alleged to have tried to take his phone and wallet but Walsh admitted he should never have put his hands on her.

Walsh was said to have shown remorse and accepted the assault was inexcusable.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said that he had 'behaved in a despicable way', sentencing him to three months in custody and ordering him to pay a £300 compensation order.