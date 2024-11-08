Coroner unlawfully failed to reconsider soldier’s anonymity in Kathleen Thompson inquest, High Court rules

Kathleen Thompson was aged 47 when she was was shot dead by a British soldier in 1971.

A coroner unlawfully failed to reconsider anonymity granted to a British soldier found responsible for the unjustified killing of a woman in Derry more than 50 years ago, the High Court ruled on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A judge held that the issue of protecting the serviceman’s identity should have been reviewed before the inquest into the death of mother-of-six Kathleen Thompson closed.

But Mr Justice Scoffield refused to order any reopening of the tribunal because the coroner has since confirmed she would have maintained the veteran’s anonymity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lawyer representing the family of Mrs Thompson claimed they had been vindicated by the outcome to their legal challenge.

The late Kathleen Thompson. In June 2022 an inquest held she was shot by an unnamed serviceman, referred to as Soldier D, in circumstances which were not justified.

The 47-year-old was shot dead outside her home as British troops withdrew from the Creggan area of Derry in November 1971.

In June 2022 an inquest held that the bullets had been fired by an unnamed individual identified only as Soldier D in circumstances which were not justified.

The coroner rejected his claims that he believed he was under attack and acted to protect himself and his Army colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the inquest verdict lawyers for Mrs Thompson’s family asked for Soldier D’s anonymity to be rescinded and to have him referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Kathleen Thompson was fatally wounded outside her home as troops withdrew from Creggan in November 1971.

Although the coroner did send her findings to the DPP, she concluded that the request to lift the veteran’s anonymity could not be reassessed because her functions had been fully discharged by that stage.

Mrs Thompson’s son Billy sought a judicial review of that decision, claiming the verdict reached in the inquest should have triggered reconsideration of shielding Soldier D’s identity.

After proceedings were brought the coroner indicated she would not have removed the anonymity which had been granted on the basis of a potential risk to his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruling on the challenge, Mr Justice Scoffield set out how Soldier D’s occupation, role and actions were all a matter of public knowledge.

Kathleen Thompson pictured with her family.

“In some cases where there have been clearly adverse findings in relation to the actions resulting in a death, it may be argued that the balance has shifted to a degree that the public

interest in naming an individual found responsible for a death… outweighs the reasons for granting anonymity in the first place,” the judge said.

“The Court of Appeal has clearly indicated that a finding that an individual caused a death by the use of unjustified force may require the issue to be revisited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He concluded that the coroner did not reconsider anonymity before closing the inquest.

“In my judgment, she ought to have done so… once the core findings in respect of Soldier D’s use of force were clear,” Mr Justice Scoffield held.

“She thereby erred in law, either by failing to take a relevant consideration into account or failing to adequately comply with the duty arising under the principle of open justice to keep the grant of anonymity under review.”

Despite granting the application for judicial review, he refused to quash the closure of the inquest and order reassessment of the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The coroner has already indicated how she would have approached the matter, and I find

no legal error in the approach she has outlined,” the judge pointed out.

“In those circumstances, requiring the coroner to go through the motions of reconsidering the issue again would be unwarranted.”