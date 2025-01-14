Derry courthouse conditions ‘pretty dire’ for staff, lawyers and citizens seeking access to justice
The Sinn Féin MLA asked Justice Minister Naomi Long if there had been any progress on plans to refurbish the Bishop Street facility.
“I recently visited Derry courthouse and did a tour. It is a beautiful building, but the conditions for staff, the legal profession and local people arriving at that centre are pretty dire, to be honest. Is there any further update on the upgrade to Derry courthouse?” she asked at the Stormont Assembly on Monday.
Mrs. Long replied: “I know that there is ongoing work at the courthouse on Bishop Street.
"There was, at one stage, a plan for an entirely new facility for the north-west. However, we have been able to obtain — potentially — additional land, which will allow us to instead look at refurbishing the existing courthouse, therefore maintaining the fabric of the building that the Member refers to while improving access for people who come to the courthouse to use the range of facilities and services that are provided in it.”
Last year the director of the NI Courts and Tribunals Service Glynn Capper told the Stormont Justice Committee the modernisation of the historic building was one of three major capital projects being progressed by NICTS.
He said it was likely to cost tens of millions of pounds to progress.
The Bishop Street Courthouse was originally designed by the Dublin architect John Bowden and completed in 1817.