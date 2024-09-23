Derry man pleads guilty to attempted incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity
Michael McMonagle (42) of Limewood Street in Derry appeared at the local Crown Court where he faced two charges of attempted incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity on dates in August 2021.
McMonagle was also charged with 12 counts of attempted sexual communication with a child on various dates over the course of the years 2020 and 2021.
McMonagle pleaded guilty to the charges against him during the hearing at the Crown Court in Derry on Monday.
A defence barrister, Kieran Mallon KC said they would be seeking a pre-sentence report as well as a psychology report in the case.
Mr Mallon told the court that his client had been 'bail compliant'. He also asked that McMonagle be re-released by the court to facilitate the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
The barrister added that McMonagle was aware of the sentencing powers of the court.
Speaking during the hearing, Judge Neil Rafferty told the defendant during the hearing that he should co-operate with probation.
He also told him he would re-release him on bail, but he should not take that as an indication that a non-custodial sentence would follow as it was 'likely a custodial sentence would follow.'
McMonagle was ordered to sign the Sex Offender's Register and the duration of that will be determined at the sentencing hearing.
McMonagle will be sentenced on November 8.