Derry man remanded in custody on GBH and ABH charges

By Staff Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:15 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 12:15 BST

A man has been remanded in custody charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Connlan Boyle (20) of Carrabane Walk faced four charges including GBH and assault on a male and a female alleged to have occurred on March 19.

An officer connected the accused to the charges and said the incident was captured on CCTV.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said there would be no application for bail at the moment.

Boyle was remanded in custody. The case was adjourned until March 25.

