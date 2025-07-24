Derry man to be sentenced for aiding and abetting display of IRA placards

By Court Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2025, 17:08 BST
A man will be sentenced in September after being convicted of displaying an article in support of a proscribed organisation.

William Martin McDonnell (39) of Circular Road in Derry had denied one charge that he aided and abetted the display of three IRA placards on dates between April 8 and April 11, 2023.

At a contest at Derry Magistrate's Court evidence was given that men were seen carrying IRA signs into McDonnell's house.

Two other men charged in connection with the same incident were acquitted but McDonnell was convicted.

Derwin Harvey, solicitor for McDonnell, told District Judge Conor Heaney on Thursday that if a custodial sentence was being considered he would be requesting a pre-sentence report to be prepared, but if a non-custodial sentence was likely the case could be dealt with at this time.

Judge Heaney adjourned the case until September 19 for a pre-sentence report and McDonnell was released on continuing bail.

