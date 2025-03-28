Derry man who allegedly threatened to release naked photos of woman before court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man accused of threatening to release naked images of a woman if she changed her statement in an upcoming court case has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Cavan Joseph White (33) of Rossnagalliagh in Derry appeared on Friday charged with witness intimidation on March 26 by threatening to release naked photos of a woman.

He was also charged with voyeurism on the same date by allegedly taking the photos, threatening to pervert the course of justice and was also charged possessing cannabis and Pregablin.

An officer from the Police Service of Northern Ireland connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The PSNI officer told the court that police were told by the woman that the defendant had come to her house to discuss a court case involving them both.

The court was told that the woman told White she intended to change her statement and at this stage White is alleged to have gone 'on a rant'.

He allegedly showed her photos of her naked and sleeping, the court was told, and allegedly said he would release them if she changed her statement.

The court was told that the woman was unaware that the pictures had been taken.

When police arrested White, it was alleged drugs were found in the bedroom.

At interview, the court was told that White denied being at the woman's address, and also denied the accusation of voyeurism and denied threatening to share the pictures.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of reoffending as White has 131 previous convictions and was on probation and on licence.

The officer said the defendant had refused to give his PIN number for the phone.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty said his client was denying all the allegations and was applying for bail.

District Judge Barney McElholm said it was as simple as 'no PIN, no bail'.

He said there was 'no greater anathema than someone accused of interfering with witnesses'.

The judge said such actions 'struck at the very heart of the justice system'.

Bail was refused, and White will appear again on April 24.