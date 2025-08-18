Derry man who choked man at bar until he passed out jailed

A man who carried out 'a public act of violence' on another man sitting at a bar by placing him in a choke hold until he passed out has been jailed at Derry Crown Court.

Declan Rigby (39) of Moyola Walk in Derry admitted one charge of non-fatal strangulation that occurred on July 28 2024.

The court was shown CCTV of the incident that occurred in Daly's Bar in the early hours of the morning.

The court heard that the victim was 'minding his own business' sitting at the bar when Rigby approached.

Judge Neil Rafferty said some sort of interchange took place and that Rigby placed the man in a choke hold for some 14 seconds before the victim went limp and fell to the ground striking his head requiring two staples.

At interview Rigby made full admissions and expressed remorse, the court heard on Monday.

The judge said that normally non-fatal strangulation occurred in domestic cases and should be viewed as 'a weapon of domestic terrorism' but he said that that was not the case in this instance.

The court heard that Rigby cared for his mother and after getting her to sleep he would 'drink to excess'.

Judge Rafferty told Derry Crown Court those who drink to excess and commit acts of violence could expect to go to jail.

He added that 'unfortunately public acts of violence are all too common.'

Rigby was jailed for 12 months with half of the sentence to be served in custody.