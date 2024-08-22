Derry motorist banned for a month and fined £150 for speeding at 103mph

By Staff Reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:51 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 12:56 BST
A motorist detected driving at 103 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone - the M2 motorway in County Antrim - was on her way to visit her fiancé, a court was told.A motorist detected driving at 103 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone - the M2 motorway in County Antrim - was on her way to visit her fiancé, a court was told.
A motorist detected driving at 103 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone - the M2 motorway in County Antrim - was on her way to visit her fiancé, a court was told.
A motorist detected driving at 103 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone - the M2 motorway in County Antrim - was on her way to visit her fiancé, a court was told.

Gemma Boyle (29), of Glenrandel in Eglinton, outside Derry, committed the offence at 8.30pm on June 7 of this year.

At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Thursday a defence barrister said the defendant, a teacher, had been working late on a Friday and after work, whilst travelling to ‘see her fiancé’, she ‘wasn't paying attention to her speed’.

The lawyer said the defendant said it was a ‘one-off’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates’ Court that people who drive at over 100 miles per hour must be banned as a deterrence to others.

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and she was also fined a sum of £150.

Related topics:DerryBallymena