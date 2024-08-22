Derry motorist banned for a month and fined £150 for speeding at 103mph
Gemma Boyle (29), of Glenrandel in Eglinton, outside Derry, committed the offence at 8.30pm on June 7 of this year.
At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Thursday a defence barrister said the defendant, a teacher, had been working late on a Friday and after work, whilst travelling to ‘see her fiancé’, she ‘wasn't paying attention to her speed’.
The lawyer said the defendant said it was a ‘one-off’.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates’ Court that people who drive at over 100 miles per hour must be banned as a deterrence to others.
The defendant was banned from driving for a month and she was also fined a sum of £150.