Derry motorist banned for a month and fined £150 for speeding at 103mph

A motorist detected driving at 103 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone - the M2 motorway in County Antrim - was on her way to visit her fiancé, a court was told.

Gemma Boyle (29), of Glenrandel in Eglinton, outside Derry, committed the offence at 8.30pm on June 7 of this year.

At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Thursday a defence barrister said the defendant, a teacher, had been working late on a Friday and after work, whilst travelling to ‘see her fiancé’, she ‘wasn't paying attention to her speed’.

The lawyer said the defendant said it was a ‘one-off’.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates’ Court that people who drive at over 100 miles per hour must be banned as a deterrence to others.

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and she was also fined a sum of £150.