Derry motorist doing 100mph was ‘going to hospital to see my da’
A motorist detected doing almost 100mph told a court: "I was going to the hospital to see my da".
John James Conwell (45), of Barnewall Place, was detected doing 96mph on the M2 motorway near Antrim town on April 1.
He had no licence and was uninsured.
He told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, that following a previous driving ban he did not know he had to re-apply for a driving licence. That invalidated his insurance.
He was banned from driving for a month and fined £250.