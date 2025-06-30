Derry restricted driver caught doing 90mph on motorway banned for two weeks

A restricted driver caught doing 90 miles per hour has been banned from driving for two weeks.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niamh Armstrong (23), of St. Andrews in Derry, also committed an R plate offence on the same day - April 8 this year.

The speed was detected on the M22 motorway in County Antrim. As an R driver the defendant was restricted to 45mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was going so fast because she needed to ‘use the bathroom’.

The defendant shared the car with her grandmother and had forgotten to put the R plates up.

He said the defendant shared the car with her grandmother and had forgotten to put the R plates up.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I am not unsympathetic to R drivers on the motorway. 45 miles per hour can sometimes be regarded as a problematic speed because every other vehicle is travelling at 70, but not 90 mile per hour, that is double what they should be doing".