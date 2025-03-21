Derry woman who carried out series of thefts ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation

A woman who admitted a series of thefts from various shops has been given a suspended sentence and ordered pay over £1,000 in compensation.

Mary Martina Stokes (37) of Glendale Road admitted the thefts on dates between January 2023 and October 2024.

The court heard the defendant had had a custodial sentence overturned to a suspended sentence at the County Court but the court was not aware of these offences pending.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the defendant 'essentially misled' the County Court by not declaring these new offences.

He said he couldn't know what would have happened if these offences had been revealed.

Defence counsel Damien Halleron said the defence was unaware of these particular offences when the appeal was heard.

Stokes was sentenced to 9 months suspended for 3 years and ordered to pay a total of £1,145.36 in compensation to the various outlets.

The judge said if Stokes breached the suspended sentence she should serve the 9 months plus any new sentence.