Derry woman who carried out series of thefts ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation

By Staff Reporter
Published 21st Mar 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 13:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A woman who admitted a series of thefts from various shops has been given a suspended sentence and ordered pay over £1,000 in compensation.

Mary Martina Stokes (37) of Glendale Road admitted the thefts on dates between January 2023 and October 2024.

The court heard the defendant had had a custodial sentence overturned to a suspended sentence at the County Court but the court was not aware of these offences pending.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Barney McElholm said the defendant 'essentially misled' the County Court by not declaring these new offences.

CourtCourt
Court

He said he couldn't know what would have happened if these offences had been revealed.

Defence counsel Damien Halleron said the defence was unaware of these particular offences when the appeal was heard.

Stokes was sentenced to 9 months suspended for 3 years and ordered to pay a total of £1,145.36 in compensation to the various outlets.

The judge said if Stokes breached the suspended sentence she should serve the 9 months plus any new sentence.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice