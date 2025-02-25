Enough land acquired at Bishop Street to allow development of modern court service at historic complex

Enough land next to the Bishop Street Courthouse has been acquired to allow for the provision of a modern new facility in Derry city centre, the Justice Minister Naomi Long has said.

Mrs Long said it was previously believed a modern court service could not be provided into the future due to the constrained and listed nature of the 19th century building.

Last month the Justice Minister advised that there had been a plan for an entirely new facility for the north-west but that land had since been acquired to allow the Department of Justice and NI Courts and Tribunal Service (NICTS) look at refurbishing the existing courthouse instead.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson referred to the ‘potential for an additional extension and refurbishment’ at Stormont on Monday.

"When can we expect a firm timeline or resourcing commitments, given the ongoing need to ensure adequate access to a modern justice system in the north-west?” she asked the minister.

Mrs. Long replied: “As the Member will know, our initial thoughts were that we would not be able to provide the service at the current Bishop Street location, simply due to the constrained nature of the site and the listed status of the building. The plan had been to provide a new facility for the north-west.

“However, fortuitously, we have been able to obtain enough land beside the courthouse to allow us to reconfigure business, so we should be able to provide that kind of modern facility.

"The process is still in its early stages, but I will be quick to let the Member know once we have a firmer set of propositions.”

Last year NICTS director Glyn Capper told the Stormont Justice Committee the refurbishment of the Bishop Street complex was likely to cost tens of millions of pounds.

On February 19, NICTS invited tenders for ‘an Integrated Consultant Team’ to ‘develop the brief and design solutions for the refurbishment, reconfiguration and potential extension of the Grade A Listed Bishop Street Courthouse within the conservation area’ of the city centre.

The estimated value of the tender excluding VAT is £1,900,000, according to the NICTS tender documents.

The building was originally designed by Dublin architect John Bowden and described as ‘one of the finest neo-classical buildings in the north’ when completed in 1817.