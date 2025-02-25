Future of ‘smallest courthouse’ in Limavady being considered in wider estate review, says Naomi Long

The future use of Limavady courthouse is currently being considered as part of data-based review of the NI Courts and Tribunals Service estate.

The Co. Derry court has not been operational since March 2020 and last year Justice Minister Naomi Long estimated the cost of addressing ‘condition-based maintenance issues’ at the facility on Main Street stood at approximately £700,000.

This week Independent MLA Claire Sugden asked the Minister for an update on the future of the Limavady premises.

“Limavady courthouse has been closed since March 2020, with its business currently transferred to Coleraine. Prior to the building's closure, it operated as a hearing centre and was open one day a week for the delivery of Magistrates’ Court business,” Ms. Long confirmed.

The NICTS’s estate strategy, published in December 2023, provided a long-term framework for investment over the next decade and beyond, she said.

“To implement the strategy, the NICTS is using data and evidence to baseline the existing estate against the agreed strategic outcomes; assess the adequacy of its buildings; and, in the context of the finite resources available, develop prioritised investment plans that will be subject to public consultation, as appropriate. The future use of Limavady courthouse forms part of that process.”

The minister described Limavady courthouse as ‘the smallest courthouse’ in the courts estate.

“Since 2002, it has heard only adult Magistrates' Court business. In 2023-24, only 476 cases were received by Limavady Magistrates' Court, and, historically, it has had the lowest business volumes in the court estate, which is one of the reasons why it was previously open for only a single day each week,” she observed.