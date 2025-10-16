Judge dismisses bid to end trial of Soldier F over Bloody Sunday deaths

The murder trial of Soldier F over the deaths of two civilians during the events of Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972 will continue at Belfast Crown Court after Judge Patrick Lynch dismissed a no-case-to-answer application by defence.

The defence had made the submission on the basis of what they said was unreliable evidence being relied on by the prosecution.

Delivering his ruling at the start of the day’s hearing on Thursday, Judge Lynch said the statements of two former paratroopers known as Soldiers G and H will be admitted.

“I decline to direct a verdict of not guilty on this basis,” he said, before inviting the defence to open their case.

The families of James Wray and William McKinney and supporters arrive at Belfast Crown Court for the trial. (Rebecca Black/PA)

Mark Mulholland KC for the defence said he would not be calling his client to give evidence.

Soldier F, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney during disorder after a civil rights parade in Derry on January 30 1972.

Some 13 people were shot dead by the Parachute Regiment on the day.

Soldier F is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

Soldier F sits in the courtroom at Belfast Crown Court behind a curtain during each day of the non-jury trial, which began last month.

Relatives of Mr Wray and Mr McKinney, along with supporters are watching on from the public gallery.

Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland David Johnstone and Paul Young from the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement are also among those observing proceedings.

The trial continues.