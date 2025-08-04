Liz Kimmins to appeal High Court decision to quash Stormont approval of £1.7billion A5 road project

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins pictured outside the High Court in Belfast in June. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Roads minister Liz Kimmins has confirmed she intends to appeal the recent High Court decision to quash Stormont approval for the £1.7 billion A5 road project.

"It's important we do appeal the judgement, in relation to the ruling a huge amount of work went into it, we were confident going into the case we had done as much as possible but it wasn't to be.

"From the next day we were back to the drawing board, back working at this, and I will not be found wanting in terms of the work that will go into this to get things done,” she told media on the A5 road in Garvaghey on Monday.

The move has been welcomed by local politicians and road safety campaigners.

The A5 Enough is Enough group said: “We look forward to once again participating in the up-coming hearing in the appeals court where we will provide perspective by giving voice to the families of victims of the A5.”

West Tyrone MP, Órfhlaith Begley, said: “June’s court ruling was extremely disappointing but Minister Kimmins has reiterated her determination to see the A5 built and this appeal is one option on progressing the road scheme.

“I also welcome the Minster’s commitment that her actions will be robust.

“The upgrade is crucial not only for saving lives but to boost trade and create jobs as well as reduce journey times. It will be a huge benefit not just for the West Tyrone constituency but for the wider north-west.

“The A5 remains a key project for Sinn Féin and we are committed to seeing this vital piece of infrastructure built.”

West Tyrone MLA Mr McCrossan said: “It’s deeply regrettable that the Minister has left it until the very last minute to announce an appeal into the court judgement that has once again delayed work on the A5.

"From the hour the judgement was issued I have been urging the Minister to lodge an appeal and address the court’s concerns, and there is a real sense of anger and frustration in this area that there has been relative silence since.”

DUP MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone and Chair of the Assembly Infrastructure Committee, Deborah Erskine, said: “The decision by Liz Kimmins to appeal the A5 ruling is a valid legal route to take, but one that will inevitably take time.

"What is unclear from the Minister is how the appeal will address Justice McAliden’s clear reference to climate targets supported by Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party and the SDLP in his ruling.

"These targets were a key factor in the project being blocked by the court, and unless those parties act to resolve the consequences of their own policies, they risk holding up not just the A5 but a range of vital infrastructure projects across Northern Ireland.”

Back in June Mr. Justice McAlinden ruled the decision to give the go-ahead for the dual carriageway scheme was rendered irrational due to a lack of evidence it would not prevent the North meeting its net-zero target by 2050.

The ruling followed a legal challenge by a group of residents and landowners who claimed the project breached the Climate Change (NI) Act 2022.