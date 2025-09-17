Man (25) returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on drug charges
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a number of drug charges following a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court.
Caolan Roberts (25) of Maghaberry was charged with, on August 8, 2023, being in possession of a number of drugs and resisting police.
He was also charged with, between August 22, 2023 and August 26, 2023, being concerned in the supply of drugs and, between August 22, 2023 and August 25, 2023, being concerned in the supply of class C.
It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Roberts chose not to submit any statements and not to call any witnesses.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 10.