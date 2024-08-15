Man (29) arrested at London Heathrow Airport in probe into alleged 2016 offences in Derry and Mid Ulster
Police said the 29-year-old man was wanted on warrant in connection with an investigation into various offences including robbery, dangerous driving, receiving stolen goods, possession and supply of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police.
These offences, police said, occurred in the Derry and Mid Ulster areas in 2016.
The man was granted High Court bail in January 2017 but allegedly fled the jurisdiction while on bail.
He has now been returned to Northern Ireland, and will appear before Derry Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 15.
Sergeant Davey from the Police Service's International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates our commitment to work with Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.”