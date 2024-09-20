Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry Crown Court has been told that a man charged with sex offences had been found unconscious and was currently in hospital.

Michael McMonagle (42) Limewood Street in Derry is charged with 13 counts of sexual communication with a child on dates in 2020 and 2021 and two counts of attempted incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity.

McMonagle had been due to appear on Thursday for re-arraignment on the charges but did not appear and the case was adjourned for 24 hours.

At Friday's hearing, Kieran Mallon KC for McMonagle told the court that his understanding was that the defendant was in hospital but he had nothing more concrete at this stage.

Judge Philip Babington said he understood that the defendant had been found unconscious and taken to hospital yesterday.

He said that in light of that development he would not be taking any action as regards the non appearance but he wanted some medical evidence to be produced.

It was agreed to have the case mentioned on Monday for review.