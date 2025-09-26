Man accused of sexually assaulting housing officer bailed on condition he does not enter Derry

A man charged with sexually assaulting a housing officer has been re-released on bail at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Zakariah Hurre (29) of Claremont Street in Belfast appeared charged with sexual assault on the female on August 19.

He was also charged with the theft of £65 from a man on the same date as well as assaults on the man and police officers.

Hurre was also charged with harassing a female he had been in a relationship with and breaching a Restraining Order on dates between May 26 and September 23 this year.

Bishop Street Courthouse

An officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He said that in relation to the sexual assault the defendant was due to meet a housing officer to be given a key.

The woman was in her car and the defendant was given the key and Hurre began making sexual comments, the court was told.

He was then reported to have leaned in the window and licked the woman's arm and was alleged to have made 'lewd comments' before the woman drove away.

On the same day the defendant was alleged to have met an acquaintance in the Bishop Street/London Street area.

He was said to have asked to borrow money and when the alleged victim showed him all the money he had for the week he was alleged to have grabbed it and a struggle ensued.

At 9pm on the same date the alleged victim met the defendant again and asked for his money and Hurre was supposed to have become aggressive.

Police attended and found a sum of money in the defendant's sock.

As regards the harassment changes the police officer said the woman had been in a relationship with Hurre until March 2025.

She claimed that since May she had received multiple texts and calls from 16 different phones.

She said she answered some of the calls and recognised Hurre’s voice.

Bail was opposed due to risk of reoffending and breaching bail.

A defence solicitor said his client had been re-released on bail by other courts.

He said that as regards the harassment his client accepted there had been contact.

Hurre was released on condition he has no contact with any of the injured parties and not to enter Derry.

He will appear again on October 23