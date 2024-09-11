Man and woman before Derry court over Sackville Street incident as man remains 'critical'

Two people have appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged in connection with an incident in Sackville Street in the city that has left a man critically ill in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Martin Sheridan (30) of Spencer Road in Derry was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man on September 6.

Courtney Temple (20) of Jefferson Court in Derry was charged with assaulting the same man occasioning him actual bodily harm on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge during the hearing on Wednesday.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley, acting for Sheridan, said there would be no application for bail at this stage.

He asked the detective constable about the condition of the injured party, and was told he was heavily sedated and remained in 'a critical condition'.

The officer also accepted a suggestion by Mr Quigley that his client had made admissions to a one punch assault where the injured party fell to the ground.

The officer confirmed that following the incident, Sheridan had gone to the assistance of the injured party.

Sheridan was remanded in custody to appear again on September 19 for a possible bail application.

Defence solicitor for Temple, Paddy MacDermott said that his client was facing a less serious charge and that bail could be agreed subject to certain conditions.

The police officer told the court that the incident occurred after a group of people had been drinking and during the day 'there had been a few scuffles'.

She said an argument broke out between the injured party and Temple and she was alleged to have struck him on the side if the head.

About 30 seconds later Temple's partner, Sheridan, was said to have struck the injured party who fell to the ground.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told Temple, who cried during the hearing, she was 'too young' to have a short but relevant record.

He released her on bail on condition she has no contact with the injured party, observes a curfew and wears a tag, stays away from Sackville Street and the Strand Road and abstains from alcohol.

Temple will appear again on October 9.