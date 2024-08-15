Man appears before Derry Magistrate's Court on series of burglary charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared before Derry Magistrates Court charged with a number of burglaries at various local businesses across the city.

John McGilloway (41), whose address was given as HMP Magilligan, was charged with a series of alleged offences that are alleged to have occurred on various dates between February 2023 and May 2024.

The charges included trespassing at Stewart's Motors, burglary from Bubbles Dry Cleaners, a Rice Bowl Chinese takeaway, Brown's in the Town and Danano's.

McGilloway was also charged with attempted burglary from the Pickled Duck cafe and Chili's Indian restaurant.

Court.

Speaking during the hearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, Defense solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court that there would be no bail application at this time.

The solicitor said the reason for this was because McGilloway is currently serving a prison sentence, adding that he is due for release in early September.

He will appear again on September 2 for a bail application.