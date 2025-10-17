Man before Derry court on foot of arrest warrant

By Court Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2025, 11:58 BST
A man who failed to turn up on court for his sentencing has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court on foot of an arrest warrant.

Cormac McGroarty (23) of Duncreggan Road faces charges of criminal damage and drug charges.

Most Popular

A police officer told the court he had executed the warrant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said that the defendant had not turned up on September 12 and had not appeared for his sentencing on September 19.

Court.placeholder image
Court.

He said police concerns were that McGroarty had 'stayed under the police radar for a month'.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that the defendant had said he had been in hospital in Omagh for three weeks and that was why he had not appeared for court or meetings with probation.

He said that he had no proof of this assertion but the defendant had serious health issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The solicitor said he was asking the court to give the defendant a second chance to complete a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would give him 'one final opportunity' but any breach would see him back in court.

The judge said that it was 'always concerning' when people did not comply with probation.

McGroarty will appear on November 13.

Related topics:DerryOmagh
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice