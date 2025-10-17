Man before Derry court on foot of arrest warrant

A man who failed to turn up on court for his sentencing has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court on foot of an arrest warrant.

Cormac McGroarty (23) of Duncreggan Road faces charges of criminal damage and drug charges.

A police officer told the court he had executed the warrant.

He said that the defendant had not turned up on September 12 and had not appeared for his sentencing on September 19.

He said police concerns were that McGroarty had 'stayed under the police radar for a month'.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that the defendant had said he had been in hospital in Omagh for three weeks and that was why he had not appeared for court or meetings with probation.

He said that he had no proof of this assertion but the defendant had serious health issues.

The solicitor said he was asking the court to give the defendant a second chance to complete a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would give him 'one final opportunity' but any breach would see him back in court.

The judge said that it was 'always concerning' when people did not comply with probation.

McGroarty will appear on November 13.