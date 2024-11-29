Man charged with disorderly behavior and assault in Derry city centre denied bail

A man who reportedly refused to leave his cell in order to appear in court has been refused bail at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Paul Gallagher (56) of no fixed abode was charged with disorderly behavior and assault on police aggravated by hostility on November 28.

The court on Friday heard that police were called to a report of males fighting in the Sackville Street/ Great James Street area of Derry city centre on that date at around 6.45pm.

When they arrived at the scene, the defendant was indicated to them as being the aggressor, the court was told.

Police approached him and he was said to have allegedly begun shouting and swearing and had to be restrained.

The court was told Gallagher allegedly began using 'racial slurs' towards one officer.

The alleged abuse was said to have continued and Gallagher had to be restrained on the ground and when brought to custody had to charged at the door of the cell such was his behaviour, the court was told.

Bail was opposed due to the fact that he had 49 previous convictions and had just finished a suspended sentence, and police believed there was a clear risk of reoffending.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said his client would probably have been bailed at the police station if he had had an address.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that if he wouldn't even come out of the cell he would not abide by bail conditions.

Gallagher was remanded in custody to appear again on December 5.