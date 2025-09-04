Man charged with disorderly behaviour at Derry shopping centre before court

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage, drug possession and disorderly behaviour.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Archer (30) of no fixed abode was charged with, on September 2, damaging a till, possession of a class C drug and disorderly behavior in Pizza Max, Coleraine, and with disorderly behavior in Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre and criminal damage of a police vehicle on September 3.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges. There was no bail application.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene asked that the case be adjourned.

Archer will appear on September 8.