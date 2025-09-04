Man charged with disorderly behaviour at Derry shopping centre before court

By Court Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2025, 12:15 BST
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with criminal damage, drug possession and disorderly behaviour.

Stephen Archer (30) of no fixed abode was charged with, on September 2, damaging a till, possession of a class C drug and disorderly behavior in Pizza Max, Coleraine, and with disorderly behavior in Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre and criminal damage of a police vehicle on September 3.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges. There was no bail application.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene asked that the case be adjourned.

Archer will appear on September 8.

