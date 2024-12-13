Man charged with stealing G4S electric tag before Derry court

By Court reporter
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:07 BST

A man who was recently sentenced has had his licence revoked after being charged with new offences.

John Patrick McGilloway (42) of Collon Terrace appeared at Derry Magistrates Court on Friday charged with stealing an electronic tag belonging to G4S on December 12, 2024.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that there was no bail application being made as the defendant's licence had just been revoked and he had been returned to prison.

He will appear again on January 9.

