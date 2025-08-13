A man has appeared before Derry Magistrates Court charged with stealing a number of items from B&M Bargains, including Pokémon cards.

Conor McLaughlin (25) of Marion Hall in Derry was charged in connection with offences that occurred on August 2, 2023.

Police were called by staff in the shop after McLaughlin and another male were seen to have stolen a number of items, including coffee, lighters, aftershave and Pokémon cards, with a total value of £56.54.

The other male has yet to be located.

District Judge Ted Magill ordered him to pay a compensation order for the total value of the stolen items as well as a fine of £100.