Man convicted of having IRA placards fined at Derry Magistrate's Court
William McDonnell (39) of Circular Road in Derry had contested a charge that he added and abetted support for a proscribed organisation by having what was described as 'three IRA placards' on a date between April 8 and April 11 2023.
The defendant was found guilty after a contest and a pre-sentence report had been requested but McDonnell had not co-operated.
The court heard that CCTV revealed items being taken in and out from an address in Circular Road.
The defendant had accepted that the items were there but claimed it was part of a art project to get young people away from graffiti.
Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that there had been 15 to 20 police officers involved but who had not been required to give evidence.
He said that the defendant had been found guilty while two others were acquitted.
District Judge Conor Heaney said that he was mindful as to how these cases had been dealt with in other courts.
McDonnell was fined £500.