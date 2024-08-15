Man extradited from the USA appears before Derry court on fast food robbery, drugs charges
Stewart McAllister (29) of no fixed abode appeared at Thursday’s sitting of the Magistrate’s Court in Derry charged with, among other things, robbery of a fast food outlet on September 4 2016.
McAllister has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon namely an iron bar, possessing cocaine with intent to supply and a series of driving offences including two counts of dangerous driving in Duke Street and Simpson's Brae in Derry.
All of these offences are alleged to have occurred almost eight years ago on September 4, 2016.
McAllister was also charged with assault on a police officer on September 6, 2016.
A police officer proved the warrant and connected the accused to the charges.
Speaking during the hearing on Thursday, defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that this was an eight year old case and his client had been extradited from the US where he had been in custody since April of this year.
He said the defendant had 'no income whatsoever and will be going into custody'.
The solicitor said that there had been two other co-accused in these cases 'but they had been dealt with years ago'.
Mr MacDermott said that the case would be going to the Crown Court for disposal and that a preliminary enquiry would have to be held.
McAllister was remanded in custody to appear again on August 29.