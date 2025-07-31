Man facing allegations he kicked and punched man in head remanded at Derry court

A man accused of being involved in 'a street assault' in Derry’s city centre in which he is alleged to have punched and kicked a man on the ground has been remanded in custody at the local Magistrate's Court.

Stephen Kemp (40) of Bond's Hill in the Waterside area of Derry appeared before the court on Thursday charged in connection with an incident that was said to have occurred on July 29.

An officer from the Police Service of Northern Ireland connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail during the hearing.

The police officer told the court that police were alerted by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) operators to a fight in the Strand Road area, in which two men were fighting and one of them went to the ground.

At this point, it was alleged, the court heard, that Kemp become involved. He was alleged to have repeatedly punched and kicked the man lying on the ground on the head.

When police tasked to the incident arrived at the Strand Road, Kemp was not at the scene. The court was told however that he was apprehended nearby and arrested.

When asked, he said he had no recollection of the incident due to alcohol and prescription drugs.

The Magistrate’s Court also heard that Kemp was already on bail in relation to a domestic assault and a charge of non-fatal strangulation of his former partner on March 29.

In that case, the alleged victim said Kemp had strangled her to the point she vomited and police observed marks on her neck.

Kemp told police the marks were due to her drug taking.

Bail was opposed as police believed the defendant would reoffend.

Defence counsel for Kemp Stephen Chapman told the court that his client had a limited record, and also said that Kemp had been released on bail by the High Court. He added that it could be some time before the case is dealt with.

District Judge Conor Heaney said he had no confidence Kemp would abide by conditions.

Kemp was remanded in custody to appear again on August 28.