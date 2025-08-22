Man found sleeping in hospital bed sentenced for assaulting Altnagelvin staff worker in Derry

By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:01 BST
A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate’s Court for disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital and assaulting a member of hospital staff.

Callum Brown (19) of no fixed abode was charged with the offences that occurred on April 24 this year. He appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Most Popular

Brown, the court was told, was found to be sleeping on a bed in the hospital and, when staff tried to rouse him, he lashed out, assaulting one member of staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that Brown had pleaded guilty to the charges. The solicitor told the court that Brown came from a difficult background and asked the court to consider giving him 'something hanging over him' as opposed to jail time for the offences.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers called the case 'very serious', and sentenced Brown to three months in custody, suspended for 12 months.

Related topics:AltnagelvinDerryAltnagelvin Hospital
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice