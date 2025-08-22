A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate’s Court for disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital and assaulting a member of hospital staff.

Callum Brown (19) of no fixed abode was charged with the offences that occurred on April 24 this year. He appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Brown, the court was told, was found to be sleeping on a bed in the hospital and, when staff tried to rouse him, he lashed out, assaulting one member of staff.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that Brown had pleaded guilty to the charges. The solicitor told the court that Brown came from a difficult background and asked the court to consider giving him 'something hanging over him' as opposed to jail time for the offences.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers called the case 'very serious', and sentenced Brown to three months in custody, suspended for 12 months.