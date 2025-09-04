Man found with drugs in his underwear sentenced for dealing at Derry court

A man has been sentenced at Derry Crown Court for a number of drug charges.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Beattie (26).whose address was given as Maghaberry was charged with supplying class A and B drugs between February 1, 2023 and June 6, 2024, and on July 9 last year, possession of them.

He had been arraigned on July 18 and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beattie was initially arrested on July 9 last year after police spotted him using a phone and making movements in his tracksuit bottoms upon being noticed by police.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

An initial search did not find anything but he was arrested and searched again while in custody, with police this time finding drugs hidden in his underwear with an estimated street value of £220.

A phone that was seized showed messages that confirmed that Beattie was concerned in the supply of these drugs.

When interviewed on July 10 he admitted to using the drugs himself and to the charges of possession, but declined to give his username for Telegram and Snapchat accounts on the phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later interviewed on September 19 and admitted to the supply charges.

He said that he had been making a small profit but was only dealing to pay off his own drug debts.

The court heard that he had 'significant addiction issues' and has 27 previous convictions, 12 of which are for drugs offences.

Probation assessed Beattie as having a high likelihood of reoffending and the court was told that ongoing support was key in terms of preventing further offences.

He was sentenced to 21 months in custody and a three year combination order.