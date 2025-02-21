Man got into driver's seat of childminder's car with son of injured party inside in Derry
Gareth O'Neill (33) of Waterloo Place in Derry was arrested on December 11 last year after getting into the car of a child minder who was on her way to leave children back to their parents.
The court heard that the son of the injured party was in the car when O'Neill got into the driver's side of the vehicle before being removed.
The woman returned home and reported the incident to her husband, who went back to where it had happened and O'Neill was arrested.
In the time between his arrest and the initial incident, O'Neill had approached a couple with a newborn baby and grabbed the male before being warned to leave the area. The female later said that she feared for her safety.
While in police custody, O'Neill made a 'significant' statement, telling police that he had got into someone's van.
He gave a reading of 92mg of alcohol on his breath and answered 'no comment' when interviewed.
Speaking at the hearing on Friday, Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that the incident was a 'frightening experience indeed' for the injured parties.
Mr Chapman told the court that O'Neill had a 'real problem' with alcohol, including two previous domestic offences.
O’Neill was sentenced to complete 100 hours of community service, and was disqualified from driving for twelve months and was also given a probation order of 18 months.