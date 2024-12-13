Man jailed and woman fined for driving offences after 3am visit to Derry City Cemetery

A woman has been fined and a man jailed for driving offences connected to a 3am visit to Derry City Cemetery.

Alisha Margaret Ferry (36) of Ard Grange admitted charges of being drunk in charge of a vehicle and permitting no insurance on May 7.

Brian Deehan (40) of Clonmeen Drive in Strathfoyle admitted no insurance, failing to provide a sample and no ‘L’ plates on the same date.

The court heard that at 3am a car pulled up at the cemetery. The two defendants were observed getting out, climbing a fence and entering the facility. They were seen searching for something before exiting and returning to the vehicle.

Police were at the scene and an examination of CCTV revealed Deehan had been driving.

Deehan failed a preliminary breath test and subsequently refused to take an evidential one.

Ferry failed a test with a reading of 86mgs, more than twice the limit, and as she was the registered keeper of the vehicle was drunk in charge.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that they had gone to visit a grave although he accepted it was 'a rare time to go to the cemetery.'

He said as regards Ferry, the height of her involvement was letting Deehan drive.

Deehan, he said, had suspended sentences in the past but had been nearing the end of one of them.

District Judge Barney McElholm said Deehan 'clearly drives when he feels like it’, and had been warned in the past not to drive but had gone ahead anyway.

Ferry was fined £400 and given 10 penalty points.

Deehan was jailed for 6 months, disqualified for 18 months and fined £25.